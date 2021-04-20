JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €191.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTX. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €185.73 ($218.51).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €199.95 ($235.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €202.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €193.60. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a one year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.