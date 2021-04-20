JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,360 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Alamo Group worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group stock opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.19. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

