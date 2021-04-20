JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,617 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.93% of U.S. Concrete worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USCR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

