JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.87% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.