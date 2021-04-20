JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$9.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

TSE VET traded down C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,387. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.84 and a one year high of C$11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

