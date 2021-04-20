JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 132,302 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 167.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

