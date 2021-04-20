JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) to “Overweight”

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

