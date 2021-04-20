JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 657.83 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 647.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 676.47. The company has a market cap of £538.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44).

