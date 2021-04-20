Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post sales of $43.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $209.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:JMIA traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,337. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

