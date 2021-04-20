Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $94,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 845,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

