Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

