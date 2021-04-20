Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 975,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $256.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

