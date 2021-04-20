KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

