KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.