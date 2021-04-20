KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 126,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

