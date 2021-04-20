KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $1.12 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $3,873,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLG opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.