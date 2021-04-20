KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New $641,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.05. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

