KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in CSX were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 87.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 36,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $205,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $2,093,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.