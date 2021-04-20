Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.69 ($71.40).

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.77 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.34 ($70.99). 1,246,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.42 and a 200 day moving average of €54.72. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

