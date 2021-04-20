Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 114 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.15. 4,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

