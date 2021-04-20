Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

