Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

