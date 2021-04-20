Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BLK traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $809.43. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $749.29 and a 200 day moving average of $703.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

