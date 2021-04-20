KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of KLA worth $31,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in KLA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.86. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.46 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.53.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

