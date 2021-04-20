Kleros (PNK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.53 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $90.76 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.36 or 0.01591940 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

