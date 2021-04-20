Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.