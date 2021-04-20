Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 706,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.