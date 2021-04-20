Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

