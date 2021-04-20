Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KKPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of KKPNY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.32. 190,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.57.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
