Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKPNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of KKPNY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.32. 190,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

