Kyber Network Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $525.74 million and approximately $102.32 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Kyber Network Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars.

