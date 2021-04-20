Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 3% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.17. 8,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,389,574 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

