L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on April 20th (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LCAAU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. L Catterton Asia Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LCAAU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

