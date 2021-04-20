Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

LADR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 674,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,940. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after purchasing an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

