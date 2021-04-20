Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

