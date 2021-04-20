Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

GE stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

