Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.