Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 2,140 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 63,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 298,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 77,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 117,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

