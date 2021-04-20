Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

