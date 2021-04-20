Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $680.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $555.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $621.73 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $586.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

