Landbox Hits Market Cap of $8.92 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $350,903.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

