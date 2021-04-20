Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Update

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

LTRN opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

