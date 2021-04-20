Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $45.03.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

