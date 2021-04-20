Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.03. 13,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,283. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $199.67. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

