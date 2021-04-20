Lantz Financial LLC Buys 27 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,563,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,562. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

