Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.69. 26,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

