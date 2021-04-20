Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $259,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.77. 12,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,312. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

