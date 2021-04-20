Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,123 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

