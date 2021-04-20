Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 2,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

EFG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 372,615 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

