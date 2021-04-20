Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $453.12 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

