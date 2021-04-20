Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.32 on Monday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lazard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lazard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 360,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

